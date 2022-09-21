Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'walk in the park' with daughter Malti Marie

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, on Wednesday, shared a picture with her daughter Malti Marie from a New York trip on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor dropped a picture which she captioned, "It's walk in the park ."

In the picture, Priyanka could be seen holding baby Malti in her arms, whose face has been hidden with a heart emoticon. She was seen wearing brown-white checked shorts that she paired with a denim shirt.

She accessorized her look with a pair of black shades and a white bucket hat.

Priyanka is the UNICEF global goodwill ambassador. She has been working with the organisation for more than a decade now. On Monday, she addressed the United Nations General Assembly and spoke in depth about the problems the world is currently facing.

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor