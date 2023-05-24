Priyanka Chopra makes shocking revelation against Bollywood filmmaker; Reveals he wanted to see her 'underwear'

Priyanka Chopra has established himself as one of world's most successful stars in the entertainment industry. The former beauty queen in a recent interview with a magazine, opened up about an unpleasant experience while shooting for a film during her initial days in the industry. She mentioned how a director asked her to show her underwear for a specific scene. In a recent interview with The Zoe Report, Priyanka Chopra got candid and talked about her experience in Bollywood and how it is far from a cakewalk. She recently narrated an incident about why she had to once drop out of a film after the director asked her stylist that he needed to see her underwear in a specific sequence and called the experience "dehumanising". After working on the film for two days, she could not work with that director anymore and paid the production company back.

Priyanka told The Zoe Report: “I'm undercover, I'm seducing the guy â€” obviously that's what girls do when they're undercover. But I'm seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing [at a time]. I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie? ”The comment was aimed at her stylist who was present on the scene. The actress further added, "He didn't say it to me. He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I'm nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important."The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise why is anybody coming to watch this movie?She also said that she paid back the production for what they had spent after her father asked her to. She added, "I just couldn’t look at him every day." Recently, in another interview, Priyanka revealed that she decided to build her career in Hollywood because she was tired of the politics in Bollywood. She told Dax Shepard, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."Currently, Priyanka is enjoying the praise coming her way for her performance in Citadel. Post Citadel, the actress is busy shooting for her next, Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. Speaking of Bollywood, she will be soon seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.