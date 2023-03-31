Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on her first India trip

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai on Friday with their 1 year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at Mumbai's private airport, Kalina. The family was dressed in casual outfits, and this is Malti's first trip to India. As per reports, Chopra and Nick are here for the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

According to another report, the couple will also be attending Priyanak's cousin Parineeti Chopra's roka ceremony with politician Raghav Chadha. However, no official confirmation regarding this has been made yet. The Citadel star wore a vibrant pink co-ord set, while Nick Jonas opted for grey jeans, a navy blue sweatshirt, and an orange cap. However, it was Malti who stole the limelight from her star parents with her cuteness. She was wearing a beautiful grey frock. Meanwhile, videos and pictures of the family have gone viral on the internet. PeeCee is seen carrying Malti in her arms as they make their way to their car.