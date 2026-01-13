Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy a pizza date post Golden Globes event

Mumbai Jan 13 Following the Golden Globe Awards ceremony, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas were seen unwinding as the couple enjoyed a fun pizza date night after the star-studded event.

After a glamourous evening at the event night, the couple chose a relaxed and intimate way to celebrate post a series of red carpet interviews and socialising.

Priyanka, on her social media account, shared a series of pictures from their post-Golden Globes moments. In the pictures shared, the actress is seen dressed in a sleek ivory satin gown, while Nick looked sharp in a black tuxedo.

One photograph captures Priyanka relaxing casually on a bed as Nick sweetly offers her a slice of pizza, while on a pizza date.

In another picture the couple is seen standing close, sharing an intimate moments. Another picture also shows Nick helping Priyanka drink from a cocktail glass.

Priyanka captioned it as, “After after..” along with a mention of the Golden Globes, on her social media account.

Earlier, during an interview on the Golden Globes red carpet, Priyanka and Nick were asked how they manage their professional commitments while also being a full-time parents. Responding candidly, the actress credited her daughter's grandparents for playing a crucial role in maintaining balance.

She shared that the presence and support of her mother, along with Nick’s parents, it becomes easy for both of them to fulfill their work commitments with all dedication.

Recently, Priyanka gave a peek into all the chaos that went behind her Golden Globe Awards appearance. The video uploaded by the actress on her social media account with the caption, "What you didn’t see. @goldenglobes (sic)" opens with her getting her hair washed.

Next, Nick and PeeCee can be seen enjoying some fun time, before the event. Appreciating such quality time with her husband, Priyanka was heard saying, "Love doing such events with Nick, together we have so much fun. So I am really looking forward to a date night with my husband".

The clip further also shows PeeCee and Nick having a ball during the fitting.

