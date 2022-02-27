Priyanka Chopra once stole Abhishek Bachchan's mobile and sent 'I miss You' text to Rani Mukerji

Veteran actor Simi Garewal on Sunday shared a snippet from her favourite chat show moment with global actor Priyanka Chopra.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Simi dug out a throwback video from her chat show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal'. In the snippet global star, Priyanka Chopra could be seen recalling the prank she did with Bachchan at one of their film sets.

The short video starts with Simi asking Priyanka about her bond with the 'Guru' actor.

In response to Simi's question on her rapport with Abhishek, Priyanka called him "mad."

Simi later went on to ask her about an incident that happened during one of their film's shoots. "Did you steal his mobile once?" asked Simi, in response to which, Priyanka laughed and said, "He stole mine first. He sat on it. Eventually, he couldn't sit any longer in the van because he had to get out."

She then recalled how she saw his phone lying just there, which she saw as an "opportunity".

"I abducted his phone and hid it," she said adding, "I sent a message to somebody from his phone...Just that 'I miss you, where have you been? You wanna..." and she burst into laughter.

Simi revealed Priyanka texted Rani Mukerji, who had later replied to Abhishek Bachchan.

Priyanka then mimicked Rani and revealed she texted back, "Hi AB, what is wrong with you?" to Bachchan.

By the end of the video, Priyanka is seen trying her best to know who revealed this incident to her, to which Simi replied, "Well, I know a lot of people." In the end, Priyanka says, "I am sure it is AB, that jerk."

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra shared the screen space in 'Drona', 'Bluffmaster' and 'Dostana'.

The witty video garnered thousands of comments from Simi and Priyanka's fans.

"Simi!!!! You are a class apart," a fan wrote.

Another commented, "Priyanka's smile was gorgeous."

Simi Garewal's talk show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' used to air on Star World. In the show, which ran for five seasons Simi interviewed various celebrities about their lives and careers and got them to reveal intimate details about themselves.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor