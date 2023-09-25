Priyanka Chopra reacts after skipping Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

Parineeti Chopra has finally tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha in Udaipur in the presence of her close friends and family. Unfortunately, her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas was unable to attend the function. However, a video has emerged online showing the actress enjoying a musical evening at a Jai Wolf concert with her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas.

Parineeti’s cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra was the first to comment on photos. “Blessings always,” she wrote. While Priyanka failed to attend Parineeti’s nuptials, she has been sharing messages for her sister and Raghav on social media.Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May. Sharing the pictures from their intimate engagement ceremony, Parineeti had written, “Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed.”