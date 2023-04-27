Priyanka Chopra reunited with her dog Diana

New York [US], April 27 : After wrapping up 'Citadel' promotions, Actor Priyanka Chopra is now back home spending time with her family and, of course, her pet dogs.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have three dogs Diana, Panda and Gino. They often share their pictures on Instagram. However, Priyanka was not able to spend time with the pets lately as she was busy travelling different countries for Citadel promotions.

The actress has not reunited with her pets. On Thursday, she dropped a super cute picture with Diana.

The image shows Priyanka and Diana are seen sticking their heads out a car window.

"And we are back," she captioned the post.

Take a look

Speaking of Priyanka's work projects, she will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' web show 'Citadel'.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The shooting for the film has not been started yet.

