Priyanka Chopra says there’s ‘fear’ for women in UP after 7 pm

Priyanka Chopra recently visited India after three years, and while she was here, the actor also traveled to Lucknow, as a UNICEF ambassador. PC shared many videos from her time in Lucknow, as she spoke to the police about the efforts being taken to make the state safer for women. In a video shared on Instagram, Priyanka said that since she grew up in Lucknow, she knows how scary it can get for women in the state, especially after 7 pm.

Addressing a policewoman, she said, "Toh aap mujhe ek baat bataiye, matlab ek UP jaise state mein, main bhi Lucknow mein pali badi hun… Matlab ek fear toh boht zyada hota hai khaas kar 7 baje ke baad (Please tell me something, in a state like UP, I have also grown-up in Lucknow… There is a lot of fear, especially after 7 pm.)" During her visit, Priyanka visited a few centres focused on women and girls' education in the state, and shared photos and videos as she spent time with the students.