Priyanka Chopra shares adorable video of Malti Marie humming during 'The Bluff' shoot

Canberra [Australia], July 7 : Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with the shoot of her next film 'The Bluff,' recently dropped a video of Malti Marie humming while she gets ready for the shoot.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka shared glimpses from her time on set and cherished moments with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.

The video starts with Priyanka inside a car, offering a glimpse of 'The Bluff' sets. It then shows Nick Jonas affectionately resting his hand on Priyanka's thigh, while Priyanka places her hand on Malti's leg during their car ride. The family is seen bonding as they shop and enjoy beach time together, with Malti Marie adding a sweet touch by humming in one of the clips.

Priyanka wrote in the caption that read, "Bits and pieces (hand heart emoji) #thebluff (pirate flag emoji)."

Soon after she posted the video fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the fans wrote, "I think she will have a great singing voice here maaa maaaam was so cute and it filled my heart with joy."

"OMG she sounds so good just like her dad," wrote a third user.

Just a couple of days back, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with new pictures with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie from the film set.

The first photo captures a romantic moment of the couple against the backdrop of a beautiful lake, where Nick is seen holding Priyanka in his arms.

The next image features Nick with Malti as they meet a cartoon character Paw Patrol.

She also showed her fans some injuries she got on her legs during 'The Bluff' shoot.

Directed by Frank E Flowers, 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

