Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor drops selfie with Surya Kumar Yadav

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput dropped a picture with T20 World Cup champ Surya Kumar Yadav from her meeting at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on Friday night.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Mira posted a picture featuring herself, Shahid Kapoor, and the T20 World Cup champion with his wife Devisha Shetty.

In the snapshot, the group is seen smiling brightly as they pose for the camera.

Mira captioned the photo humorously, stating, "Our son thinks we are very cool now."

Surya Kumar Yadav also shared the same picture on his Instagram stories, expressing his excitement to meet Mira and Shahid's son. He wrote, "Haha. Looking forward to seeing him."

Suryakumar was one of the stars for India during the World Cup, contributing 199 runs in eight games at an average of 28.42, with two half-centuries and some other fine contributions in tough matches. His contribution also included some stunning catches throughout the tournament

Talking about the grand sangeet ceremony, the event was attended by several celebs, sports personalities and other well-known faces. Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Ananya Panday, Sonam Bajwa, MS Dhoni, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Varun Dhawan with his wife, Atlee to many more graced the event.

The couple are set to tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. As part of the wedding celebrations Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.' Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. Business leaders, heads of state, and celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood graced the occasion.

Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump. The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India.

The three-day extravaganza also featured the world-renowned illusionist David Blaine, who left guests spellbound with his incredible feats.

Bollywood stars and family members joined in the sangeet performances, with a special appearance by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, captivating the audience.

