Priyanka Chopra to Allu Arjun, celebs congratulate team 'RRR' for winning Golden Globe

As the Telugu film 'RRR' picked up a Golden Globe award on Wednesday, several celebrities greeted the team for winning the Best Original Song award for the song 'Naatu Naatu'.

Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song.#GoldenGlobes2023."

Director Karan Johar shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Absolutely thrilled and filled with pride as #NaatuNaatu from #RRR brings home a prestigious #GoldenGlobeAwards!!! Congratulations to the whole team, this is incredible for the entirety of Indian Cinema!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an appreciation post and wrote, "What an incredible achievement!! We are the happiest and proudest today to see the whole world celebrate your music sir! Congratulations from the bottom of my heart!."

Actor Allu Arjun wrote, "Golden Globe Award Prideful moment for all of us. Congratulations to the entire team of RRR."

Ananya Panday wrote, "Dancing with joy!!! Congratulations team RRR."

Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture and wrote, "Congratulations to the team of #RRR for winning the 80th Golden Globe Awards for the #NaatuNaatu song. A proud moment for the nation."

Arjun Kapoor wrote," Victory at the @goldenglobe calls for a #NaatuNaatu celebration. Heartiest congratulations to the whole team. Truly a historic moment."

Preity Zinta wrote, "Congratulations to @mmkeeravani @ssrajamouli and to the entire team of RRR for winning the golden globe for best original song #NaatuNaatu. Absolutely loved #RRR."

Actor Anil Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR for the Golden Globe."

Actor Mahesh Babu wrote, "Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true!! This year couldn't have started on a better note! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan & the entire team of #RRR... Many more to come!!"

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations team RRR first ever Asian film to win a @goldenglobes for a song! Amazing win for Indian cinema!."

'Naatu Naatu' a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna. Naatu Naatu was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved.

The song is composed by music director MM Keeravaani, and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, with lyrics by Chandrabose.

