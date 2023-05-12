Priyanka Chopra to attend cousin Parineeti, Raghav Chadha's engagement in Delhi

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are gearing up for their engagement ceremony that will be held on May 13. While all eyes are on the celeb couple, who set the social media abuzz with their multiple outings together since the past one month, a report by HT claims that Parineeti's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra will be joining will be visiting India to join in the celebrations. Talking to Hindustan Times, a source said, “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family.”

As per the report, Kesari star Parineeti Chopra will be wearing an Indian outfit for the event, off the shelves of celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Elaborating on the theme of the engagement, the source told Hindustan Times, “The engagement will be in Punjabi style full of naach (dance), gaana (music) and dhoom (celebrations). The theme of the engagement is pastel, which also reflects in their personalities. The guests have been informed about it, and are expected to be in sync with it.” The source also added that the guests will start arriving a night before the engagement. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra's apartment in Mumbai is also being decorated with lights ahead of the actress' engagement to the AAP leader.