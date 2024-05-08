Priyanka Chopra wraps up 'Heads of State', shares playful video of daughter Malti from sets

Los Angeles [US], May 8 : Priyanka Chopra has finished shooting for the highly anticipated film 'Heads of State'. The Global icon shared a video featuring her daughter Malti Marie and her crew.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with BTS video including all the moments from the sets.

From group picture to playful moments of Priyanka and Malti, the video gave fans a sneak peek into shooting days of "HOS'.

In one of the clips, Priyanka was seen playfully practising stick-fighting with Malti and in another clip, we see her doing squats while carrying her daughter in arms.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6sqWb3tHpV/

Along with the post, she penned a note, which read, "And it's a wrap. It's been a year. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn't happen always. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday."

Expressing gratitude, she wrote, "It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude."

As soon as the video was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "you killed it, once again! Can't wait to watch it."

Another comment read, "Aww now cant wait for it."

'Heads Of State', is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller.

Besides this, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary 'Born Hungry' as a producer.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor