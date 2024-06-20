Priyanka Chopra’s Former Restaurant SONA In NYC Shuts Down After 3 Years

Priyanka Chopra’s former restaurant SONA in New York City is all set to close its doors. The fine dining restaurant was known for its modern Indian fare and luxurious ambience. It was frequented by celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The restaurant released a statement on Instagram on June 19 announcing the end of its chapter. It stated that after three remarkable years, SONA will be closing. It expressed gratitude to its guests and everyone for walking through their doors. The statement read that it’s been an honour for SONA to serve them. It further announced that the restaurant’s final service will be a brunch on June 30.

Priyanka Chopra co-founded this modern Indian restaurant in New York City with Maneesh Goyal. She inaugurated the restaurant with a special pooja with her husband Nick Jonas. In 2021, the actress would share pictures of the beautifully plated meals, rich gravies and vodka pani puri. She also visited the kitchen and interacted with head chef Hari Nayak.

However, two years after its opening, Chopra ended her partnership with SONA as reports indicated a rift with her business partner Maneesh Goyal. The restaurateur announced that while Priyanka moved away from the business her “fingerprints were all over SONA”. And she continues to remain in the SONA family despite not being a creative partner moving forward. On the work front, Chopra is currently working on ‘The Bluff’ where she will share the screen with Karl Urban.



