Producer Abhishek Agarwal dedicates National Award win for 'Karthikeya 2' to Lord Krishna

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Producer Abhishek Agarwal received the prestigious National Award for Best Telugu Film for 'Karthikeya 2'.

The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

While speaking to ANI, Abhishek expressed his joy over the win and said, "When our work is appreciated by the Government of India and we receive a National Award, which is the biggest and most prestigious award, it's a very big deal to win the award for Best Film."

"We also want to thank the public very much because it is due to them that we are receiving this National Award," he added.

When asked who he would like to dedicate the award to, Agarwal added, "Just like we said during 'The Kashmir Files' that it was the people's film... our 'Karthikeya 2' had the hashtag Krishna is two. So, I would like to dedicate this award to Lord Krishna."

Agarwal also hinted at future projects, saying, "It's too early to speak about it now, but you will soon see updates about 'Delhi Files'."

Karthikeya 2 is praised for its simple yet powerful storyline, strong production, and great visual effects. The film is about mythological themes and was a big hit at the box office. This National Award shows how important actor Nikhil Siddhartha is in the Telugu film industry.

Other winners at the 70th National Film Awards include Aattam (Best Feature Film), Sooraj Barjatya (Best Director for Uunchai), Neena Gupta (Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai), Pawan Malhotra (Best Supporting Actor for Fouja), Kantara (Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment), and KGF: Chapter 2 (Best Action Direction and Best Kannada Film).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor