Producer Asit Modi Responds to Palak Sindhwani’s Allegations Post TMKOC Exit

Palak Sindhwani, known for her role as Sonu Bhide in the popular series "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," recently quit the show. Prior to her departure, she made allegations against the producers, claiming that they sent her a notice regarding advertising activities she engaged in while under contract. Palak argued that this was unjust and expressed that she had endured significant mental anguish on set. In response to her claims, producer Asit Modi has addressed the situation.

In an interview with ETimes, Asit Modi expressed his disappointment, stating, "I used to consider Palak as my daughter. I really felt very bad. It feels bad when any artist leaves the show from the set. We are a family. I do not talk much about all these discussions because I am the producer of a comedy show whose aim is to make people laugh." He also denied allegations of extorting money from some actors.

In recent months, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" has faced several controversies, with multiple actors making serious allegations against the show's creators. Shailesh Lodha and Jennifer Mistry, among others, have accused the production team of mental harassment. Jennifer Mistry, who portrayed Mrs. Sodhi, even alleged incidents of sexual harassment. Despite these challenges, the series has been entertaining audiences for the past 14 years, although several actors have chosen to leave the show.