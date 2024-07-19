Producer Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar dies of prolonged illness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : Tishaa Kumar, daughter of actor-producer and T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar, has passed away.

As per a source close to T-Series, Tishaa died after a prolonged battle with an illness. She was in her 20s.

She was the daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh.

Krishan Kumar is known for his role in the 1995 movie 'Bewafa Sanam'.

He also co-owns T-Series with his nephew Bhushan Kumar. Together, they have produced many blockbuster films such as 'Lucky: No Time For Love,' 'Ready,' 'Darling,' 'Airlift,' and 'Satyamev Jayate.'

The uncle-nephew duo also produced Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' which was released in May 2022. The film, also starring Kiara Advani, earned over Rs 250 crore at the Indian box office.

Apart from this, Krishan and Bhushan also co-produced Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

