Producers, makers and channels were not interested in senior actors like me: Rajendra Gupta

Bollywood actor Rajendra Gupta has been working in the industry for almost forty years. He started in Television and now ended up as the most relevant actor in Indian cinema. Talking about his initial phase in the industry he said, “A lot changed. Wo dekh ke thoda bura lagta tha, ye kaha se kaha aagaye hum. Initially, when these private channels started, I was a misfit."

“Producers, makers, and channels were not interested in senior actors like me. Cinema is a place where you are always looking for a fresh face. They are more attracted to fresh faces. Also, I didn’t compromise monetarily. My image was not of someone who will compromise easily. They used to not call me, especially after hearing my price. I used to feel bad but kisse shikayat karu?" Gupta further added.

Talking about how he entered to film industry, after television he said, “There were camps in cinema and I was never a part of any camp. It’s not my personality. I could never do that. Haan, thoda sa malal hain, I never got major roles in movies. Film waale only called me for cameos. Wo baat andar se chubti hain. Ichchai kab kum hoti hain. But now I cannot upset myself. You cannot change the world."