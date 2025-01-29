"Prone to being misunderstood...": Zeenat Aman opens up on her 'introvert' nature in candid post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who often shares her thoughts on life and experiences, opened up about the struggles of being an introvert in her latest post.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Zeenat posted a throwback picture of herself and shared how, as an introvert, she has always been "misunderstood."

"As an introvert, I think I am prone to being misunderstood. Or if that sounds too self-indulgent and dramatic, you can say that introversion invites miscommunication. You see, I am protective about my life. I don't like to overshare, I reserve my comments on other people's lives to my own head, and I find large social dos draining," she wrote.

"On a good day my quietude is read as enigmatic, composed, graceful. Oh, but on a bad day... I can be seen as aloof, brusque, uptight. With this predicament I find myself walking a tightrope. Of course, I enjoy the odd social engagement but I really can't fake candour and ribaldry," she added.

"Then again I suppose no introvert has figured out the perfect social scenario. I guess I may as well stay in with Lily, a cup of tea and my peace of mind. You extroverts go have fun," she concluded.

On the work front, Zeenat Aman will next be seen in Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki and The Royals.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.

The series stars Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, and Dino Morea.

The chemistry between Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter anchors the contemporary Indian royalty rom-com series.

