"Proud to be a part of this show": Shriya Pilgaonkar on working in 'Taaza Khabar Season 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar is busy promoting her upcoming web series, 'Taaza Khabar Season 2'.

In a conversation with ANI, Shriya said, "The story is different and genres are also very different, In fact, people loved Taaza Khabar Season 1 and everyone was asking about the release of season 2 of this show."

She added, "The character of Madhu is a different character for me as she was a sex worker in season 1 and I got the opportunity to do some comedy also. In season 2, the character has evolved and the dynamics are beautiful."

"So, it is completely different and I am so proud to be a part of the show like this," she concluded.

Deven Bhojani also shared some insights about his character in the show.

He said, "By Taaza Khabar Season 2, I am exploring myself on the OTT platform. I am very happy that I got the character of Mehboob Bhai, which has many layers like emotions, anger, frustrations and anger."

Deven added, "I really had fun doing this character. I am fortunate to do this character and very thankful to the makers for selecting me for this role."

Shriya also shared that she is focusing on more films. She said, "I would love to work in a romantic love story and a period drama."

"I would love to dance on screen and to be seen in a way that I have not seen before," she concluded.

Deven thanked viewers for giving so much love to 'Taaza Khabar Season 1'. He said, "I am very thankful to viewers for so much love and warmth. The trailer also got an overwhelming response. By this, it seems like the audience is expecting high from the second season."

'Taaza Khabar Season 2' will be released on Disney+Hotstar on September 27.

