Psy announces new lead single from album 'Psy 9th', produced by Suga of BTS

Psy has officially confirmed that the leading track from his upcoming full-length album 'Psy 9th' is produced by Suga of BTS fame.

The announcement on Monday appeared to be a historic moment when two of the biggest stars in K-pop have teamed up for the first time.

According to Billboard, the leading track, to be released on Friday, had been promoted with an illustration of Psy in full cowboy attire, posing in a desert scene while rocking shades and a fringed, buckskin jacket.

"When meeting younger artists, I don't want to make them feel uncomfortable," Psy says while explaining the delicate balance he tries to strike when meeting newer artists. "I don't want to be someone who's hard to approach. He just wasn't my junior in the business but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap. If he thinks of me as a bestie, that's great for me," added the 44-year-old K-pop artist.

Talking about the collaboration with Psy, the BTS artist said, "At first, because he's many years my senior and someone who's well-respected in the business I was quite nervous." "It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way," added Suga.

Psy 9th, set to release on Friday, promises an exciting list of celebrity collaborations, including a cover of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora's 1984 single 'When the Rain Begins to Fall' with Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO, and 'Happier' with k-pop artist Crush.

( With inputs from ANI )

