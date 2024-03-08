Pune’s Devansh stuns with soulful rendition of 'Ketaki Gulab Juhi' at 'Superstar Singer 3' auditions

Mumbai, March 8 The super judge of 'Superstar Singer 3', Neha Kakkar was left amazed by the extraordinary singing of Pune's Devansh Bhate, who performed the mesmerising song 'Ketaki Gulab Juhi', and said his talent is remarkable.

During the auditions, Devansh mesmerised with his melodious voice as he performed a soulful rendition of 'Ketaki Gulab Juhi' from the 1956 movie ‘Basant Bahar’. The song is originally sung by Manna Dey and Bhimsen Joshi.

Neha said: "Oh my god: How is this even possible? You are so good and I'm truly astonished by you, Devansh, and the fact that such a powerful voice is emanating from someone so young. It's hard to fathom that you, at such a young age, delivered such an impactful rendition of this song."

"Your talent is remarkable, and I must say, you're not only cute but your singing is truly extraordinary as well. Listening to you, one can sense the dedication, hard work, and effort you've poured into perfecting your craft. It's truly impressive," he added.

Making an interesting revelation, Devansh's father shared how he closed his musical classes during Covid-19, and he was determined to give his complete focus to Devansh’s singing.

Captain Mohd Danish tells Devansh's father: "When I first heard Devansh singing, I was genuinely amazed -- his voice is beautiful. I can't find words to express how wonderfully he sings. I want to give you credit for his incredible performance; your hard work truly shines through in his singing."

'Superstar Singer 3' will air from March 9 on Sony.

