Punjab assembly polls: Sonu Sood's car seized while trying to enter Moga booth

Actor Sonu Sood's car was seized by Punjab Police today after he tried to enter a polling booth in Moga district. Voting for the 117-seat Punjab legislative assembly is being held today."Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home," the Public Relations Officer of Moga district told ANI. The official also said that action would be taken against Sonu Sood if he steps out of his house during polling. The actor's sister, Malvika Sood, is contesting from Moga as a Congress candidate. She joined the Congress on January 10 this year.

Sonu Sood said that he had gone out to check reports of money being distributed at some booths. "We got to know of threat calls at various booths by Opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check and ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out," Mr Sood said. "Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls," the actor added. Meanwhile, Malvika Sood Sachar had said earlier in the day that she is hopeful of winning the assembly elections. "I feel positive for today. A lot of people are calling up including those from foreign countries and are cheering up for my support. Many of them have assured me to vote for me today. If people think that Sonu Sood is a star, then it's an icing on the cake for me," Malvika said. “I have worked a lot for the welfare of the people. We have done many social works. I don't think any other candidate has done so much social work," she added. Malvika had on 10 January this year joined Congress in Mog