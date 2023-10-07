Punjabi comedy 'Ni Main Sass Kuttni-2' release date out

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 7 : Get ready to witness the second instalment of Punjabi comedy drama 'Ni Main Sass Kuttni'.

Written and directed by Mohit Banwait, 'Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2' will release in theatres on March 1, 2024.

Anita Devgan, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Nirmal Rishi, Tanvi Nagi and Mehtab Virk, who featured in the first edition will be seen portraying the main roles again in 'Ni Main Sass Kuttni -2' along with Akshita Sharma and Nisha Bano, as per a statement.

Sharing what fans can expect from the second part, Banwait, who is also co-producing the film, said, "Maintaining the momentum of success is a challenge when it comes to sequels. We are sure that with 'Ni Main Sass Kuttni -2', we will be able to strike that same humorous chord with the audience as its predecessor. This is a smartly written film that offers a hilarious take on traditional family values and the generation gap within joint families. The chaos arising from the relationship between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law sets the stage for some delicious drama."

The film is made under the Yoodlee Films banner.

"We are delighted to carry forward the successful legacy of 'Ni Main Sass Kuttni'. And this time, the ride promises to be even more enjoyable, maintaining the trademark situational comedy that the franchise is known for. The team has ensured that the rib-tickling moments viewers will expect from this franchise are present in 'Ni Main Sass Kuttni -2'. This film reflects Yoodlee's commitment to delivering entertaining Punjabi content which has now garnered a significant audience worldwide," Siddharth Anand Kumar, senior vice president, Films and Events at Saregama India Ltd., said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor