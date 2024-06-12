Punjabi Singer and Actor Diljit Dosanjh Set to Appear on The Jimmy Fallon's Talk Show, Fans React

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who recently created a buzz in Canada with his performance at Vancouver's BC Place stadium, has now garnered international acclaim. The "Chamkila" actor is set to bring honor to his country by guest appearing on the popular American talk show, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and fans can't contain their excitement. Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share this news with his fans.

He uploaded a collage featuring himself and the show's anchor. In the next photo, he revealed a guest list where his name was included. He captioned the post with, "PANJABI AAGYE OYEE This Week’s Guest." Fans flooded the comments section with congratulations for the singer.

Actress and "Udta Punjab" co-star Kareena Kapoor also commented. She wrote, "Ufffff," along with a string of emojis, capturing the excitement and admiration shared by many. Fans expressed their enthusiasm in the comments section. One user wrote, "Can't wait to see Jimmy Fallon speaking in Punjabi." Another fan commented, "Hollywood is not far from you now. I think the next move of Diljit will be a Hollywood movie." An influencer added, "Crazy! Proud moment," while another person celebrated, "Another history making moment. Bhaji tuhanu vi tuhadi team nu bahut vadaiyan. (Thanks to your team, brother) PUNJABI AA GAYE LATE NIGHT SHOW."

Diljit and Neeru Bajwa, one of the most loved pairs in the Punjabi film industry, are set to return to the silver screen with their popular franchise. They will be seen in the comedy-drama "Jatt & Juliet 3." The trailer was recently released by the makers. At the launch event, Neeru Bajwa praised her co-star. Speaking about Diljit representing Punjab on the global stage, the actress said, "It's a wonderful feeling. Like every other Punjabi, I adore this man."