Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh departs from Jaipur after  his Jaipur concert 

Jaipur, November 4 : Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on Monday departed from Jaipur after his Jaipur concert which was held on Sunday.

Diljit was seen wearing a red turban and black sweatshirt (T-shirt) at the airport. This sweatshirt had Jaipur written in red on it.

While at airport, he showed his love for Jaipur by pointing towards the city' name written on his T-shirt at Jaipur airport and said- I have received a lot of love from Jaipur. I will never forget this love. Diljit in fact also shared a post on his X handle and said, "Thank You So Much Jaipur 🫶🏽 A lot of love and respect for everyone 🙏🏽Thanks to @jaipur_police for Your Cooperation & Support 🙏🏽 DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24." He shared pictures from his visit at City Palace Jaipur as well as from his concert Earlier on Sunday he also praised Jaipur city and said, "BEAUTIFUL PINK CITY JAIPUR RAJASTHAN 📌 It was a Beautiful Experience 🙏🏽 Eating Dal Bati Churma is going to be a great pleasure this evening."

On Monday, a huge crowd of people was seen at Jaipur airport, who had come to catch a glimpse of Diljit. The staff inside the airport also welcomed Diljit and soon after Diljit thanked everyone with folded hands. It is worth noting that Diljit's concert was held at JECC on Sunday in which he gave mesmerising performance. He also reached City Palace for a royal dinner.

Diljit stayed at Oberoi Rajvilas Hotel for four days. During checkout from here, he got a photo clicked with the hotel staff and gave a autograph and message in the hotel message book. On Sunday,, Diljit made a rocking performance and mesmerised thousands of audience. While many enjoyed the show at the venue, there were hundreds of others sitting and enjoying the show from the roofs of their houses.

He acknowledged presence of his aaudience sitting at roofs of their houses and said from the stage - I would also like to thank those who are enjoying this show for free by sitting on the roofs from a distance. This is a very special occasion for me. I am getting love from all sides.

