'Pure nostalgia': Ayushmann Khurrana reacts after watching 'MJ the Musical' in New York

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana caught a show of 'MJ the Musical', a Broadway production about Michael Jackson, in New York City.

On Tuesday, the actor shared a picture on his Instagram Stories from outside the theatre where the musical was playing.

Ayushmann felt a rush of nostalgia as he watched the musical.

He captioned the picture, "From dancing to MJ's tunes as a kid to witnessing his musical live, this night at @mjthemusical at Broadway in NYC was pure nostalgia."

Recently, Ayushmann also attended the Time 100 Gala, where he took photos with Dua Lipa, Uma Thurman, and Dev Patel.

Ayushmann has been honoured twice by TIME Magazine. In 2023, he was honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award. He was the only Indian to be chosen for the award. In 2020, he was chosen as one of the magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Talking about Ayushmann Khurrana's work front, he has established himself as a successful actor with his debut film, 'Vicky Donor'. Apart from acting, he has also earned a lot of fame in the music world and has given several hits, including 'Pani Da Rang', and 'Saadi Gali Aaja', among others. Now, the ace artist is taking his music to a global audience.

The 'Dream Girl' actor has recently signed a global record deal with Warner Music India.

'Akh Da Taara' marks his first collaboration with Warner Music India.

Khurrana was last seen in 'Dream Girl 2,' alongside Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee, a film that resonated well with audiences.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor