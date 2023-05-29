'Purely my choice': Zaira Wasim speaks for woman eating in a niqab
By IANS | Published: May 29, 2023 12:27 PM 2023-05-29T12:27:26+5:30 2023-05-29T12:40:28+5:30
Mumbai, May 29 Former actress Zaira Wasim, who was seen in films like 'Dangal' and 'The Sky Is Pink' before quitting in 2019, has shared a post on how it is entirely her choice to eat without removing her niqab.
Zaira took to her Twitter to react to a user's post who had shared a picture of a woman eating food with one hand while holding her niqab with her other.
The picture was shared by the user with the caption: "Is this a choice of a human being?"
Reacting to the tweet, Zaira replied, "Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn't. We don't do it for you. Deal with it."
Zaira gained recognition with her performance in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal'. She was later seen in 'Secret Superstar'.
