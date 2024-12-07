Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 2: Allu Arjun’s Mass Entertainer Breaks Records, Crosses Rs 400 Crore Gross Globally

Allu Arjun’s latest action-packed film, Pushpa 2, continues to dominate at the box office, surpassing all records on its second day. After achieving the title of the biggest Indian film opener ever on Day 1, the movie has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide within just two days. Directed by Sukumar, this Telugu action drama is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021).

Early estimates show the film has earned a total of Rs 265 crore net in India, contributing to its global gross of Rs 400 crore, highlighting the overwhelming response to Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa Raj.

Pushpa 2 continued its record-breaking run on Day 2, with strong occupancy across all language versions. The Telugu version led with 53% occupancy, while the Hindi version saw 51.65%. Tamil recorded a 38.52% occupancy, Kannada 35.97%, and Malayalam 27.30%.

The film's performance highlights its pan-Indian appeal. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule further solidifies Allu Arjun’s status as the leading star of 2024, as it explores the gripping journey of Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler grappling with escalating challenges.