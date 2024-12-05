Pushpa 2 Movie Premiere Show: Women Dead, Two Injured in Stampede at Hyderabad Theatre

A much-anticipated moment turned tragic during the premiere of Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, RTC Crossroads, on Wednesday night. A stampede broke out at the venue, resulting in the death of a 39-year-old woman and leaving her young son in critical condition.

The deceased, identified as Revathi from Dilsukhnagar, had attended the event with her husband, Bhaskar, and their two children. The chaos reportedly erupted around 10:30 PM when an overwhelming crowd surged forward, attempting to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, who was present at the screening.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as uncontrollable, with fans pushing and shoving to gain entry into the already packed theater. Authorities were overwhelmed by the sheer number of attendees, leading to lapses in crowd control. Tragically, Revathi succumbed to her injuries, while her son was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are reviewing safety measures that were in place during the event.