Pushpa 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Online

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, will soon be available for digital streaming. Netflix India confirmed on Monday that the film's extended cut will be available on its platform. The reloaded version of the film will include 23 additional minutes of footage. This will extend the runtime to 3 hours and 44 minutes.

Netflix India announced the news on X (formerly Twitter). “The man. The myth. The brand Pushpa’s rule is about to begin! Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, coming soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada!” The post read.

While the OTT platform has not yet announced an official release date, media reports suggest Pushpa 2 will stream on Netflix starting January 30, 56 days after its theatrical release on December 5.

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues the story of the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. In the sequel, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj becomes the kingpin of red sanders smuggling, while Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli is happily married to him. Fahadh Faasil’s Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, a police officer, remains determined to take Pushpa down.

The film became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, earning Rs 1467.80 crore gross in India and Rs 1738.45 crore worldwide in 52 days, according to Sacnilk. The team behind the film has claimed that it crossed Rs 1831 crore within 32 days.

