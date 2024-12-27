Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede: Allu Arjun's Regular Bail Hearing Scheduled for December 30

A major update has emerged from the South Indian film industry regarding the Sandhya Theater Stampede incident during the premiere show of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad. The court conducted a hearing on the case today, in which South superstar Allu Arjun participated virtually, citing security concerns. The court upheld Allu Arjun's interim bail, which will remain in force.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, in connection with the Sandhya Theater stampede. He was taken into custody from his residence and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. However, after spending a night in jail due to a delay in paperwork, he was released on interim bail on December 14.

The interim bail, granted for four weeks, was reaffirmed during today’s hearing. Meanwhile, the police requested additional time to submit counterarguments in the case. Allu Arjun has reapplied for regular bail, and the application is scheduled to be heard on December 30. The court has also set the next hearing for the stampede case on January 10, 2025.

About Case

The tragic incident occurred on December 4, during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at the Sandhya Theater. Allu Arjun made an unannounced appearance, leading to an overwhelming crowd of fans. A stampede ensued, resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi. Her nine-year-old son sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, showing signs of recovery.

Following the incident, the Chikkadapally Police registered a case under Sections 105 and 118(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s family.

The Sandhya Theater stampede case has sparked significant public attention. With the next court hearing set for January 10 and further developments in Allu Arjun’s bail application expected on December 30, the case remains under close scrutiny.