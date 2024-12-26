Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Warns of Legal Action Over Misinformation Involving Allu Arjun

The Hyderabad Police have issued a firm warning against the spread of misinformation and misleading videos concerning the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre. The incident occurred during the Pushpa 2 premiere, where actor Allu Arjun’s unannounced appearance resulted in chaos, claiming the life of a woman. As the investigation continues, social media has been flooded with videos and speculative claims about the sequence of events.

Addressing the situation, the Hyderabad Police stated, “We will take strict action against individuals posting false or misleading information about the Sandhya Theatre stampede. Some videos falsely suggest that the stampede occurred before Allu Arjun’s arrival.” They further clarified, “The police have already presented verified facts from the investigation to the public. Despite this, certain individuals are deliberately spreading false content to mislead others. Legal action will be pursued against anyone propagating such misinformation.”

Reaffirming their commitment, the police added, “Any attempts to defame the department with false narratives on social media will not be tolerated. This investigation is being conducted with dedication to uncover the truth behind the tragic death of an innocent woman and injuries to a child. We encourage citizens to provide credible evidence but caution against making personal comments or sharing unverified claims.”

The statement was released a day after actor Allu Arjun was interrogated by the Hyderabad Police for three hours. According to NDTV, the actor was questioned about several aspects, including his awareness of the denied police permission for his appearance, who authorized the plan despite this, whether he was informed of the stampede, and when he learned about the woman’s death. The police concluded by urging the public to avoid believing or sharing false propaganda circulating on social media. Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on a mafia struggling to sustain his sandalwood smuggling business amid tightening police curbs and his continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.