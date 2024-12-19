Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Film Hits Rs 988 Crore on Day 15

Despite facing several controversies surrounding its makers and lead actor Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule has continued to dominate the box office, maintaining strong collections. The film, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Since its release on December 5, along with paid premieres on December 4, Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned approximately ₹988.92 crore net at the Indian box office, as reported by Sacnilk. On its second Thursday, the film collected Rs 15.97 crore, bringing its net total to Rs 988.92 crore. In its first week, the film earned Rs 725.8 crore, with Rs 36.4 crore on its second Friday. Over the weekend, Pushpa 2 saw a massive 73.90% jump, making Rs 63.3 crore on Saturday and Rs 76.6 crore on Sunday. In the following days, the film continued to perform well, earning Rs 26.95 crore on Monday, Rs 23.35 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 20.55 crore on Wednesday.

Globally, Pushpa 2 has grossed overs Rs 1508 crore in its first 14 days, making it one of the biggest successes at the box office. The film's strong performance continues to break records.In a separate development, Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, visited an 8-year-old boy, Sri Tej, who was critically injured in a stampede-like incident at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. The boy was on life support after the incident. Allu Aravind expressed his concern, stating, "I just visited Sri Tej in the ICU. I spoke to the doctors looking after him. The boy has been recovering slowly in the last 10 days, but it might take longer. We are ready to support in any way we can to help him recover."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has been advised by his legal team not to visit the family yet. On December 13, Telangana police arrested the actor for allegedly not informing them ahead of his visit. He was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court on December 14. The theatre management has also been arrested, and a show-cause notice has been issued in the case.

Evening Occupancy: Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 Day 15: 19.14% (Hindi) (2D) #PushpaTheRulePart2 link:https://t.co/F7zkJNKEw8



Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 Day 15: 22.54% (Telugu) (2D) #PushpaTheRulePart2 link:https://t.co/F7zkJNKEw8



Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 Day 15: 15.50% (Tamil)… — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) December 19, 2024

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 revolves around a sandalwood mafia trying to maintain his smuggling business while dealing with a rivalry with a senior police officer. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles.