Pushpa 2: The Rule Day 1 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Crosses RS 50 Crore Net Mark in Telugu and Hindi Language

Pushpa 2: The Rule film got released worldwide on December 5, 2024, Thursday, with a grand opening. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's stellar performance won audience hearts, and according to Sacnilk.com, the film made history by crossing Rs 50 crore net in both Telugu and Hindi on its opening day.

These figures are surprising because being a weekday the film managed to cross the ₹50 crore mark in both Telugu and Hindi on its opening day. The final figures for the day are yet to come in but the film is expected to have a stellar opening.

For the first time, A movie crosses 50 Cr net mark in 2 languages in a single day in India. #Pushpa2TheRule clocks more than 50 Cr net collection in both Telugu and Hindi Languages. ☑️💥 — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) December 5, 2024

Pushpa 2: The Rule Plot

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues the story of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, as he navigates the treacherous world of red sandalwood smuggling. The plot picks up with Pushpa's ambition to expand his operations internationally while managing his personal life with his wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna). Despite achieving significant success, Pushpa grapples with feelings of inadequacy regarding his family name and societal status.

Other than Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna we will see Fahadh Faasil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in prominent role.