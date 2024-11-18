Pushpa 2: The Rule: Here's Why Patna Was the Perfect Venue for the Trailer Launch

The much-awaited trailer of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule was recently unveiled at a grand ceremony in Patna, Bihar. The event witnessed a massive turnout, with lakhs of fans gathering to celebrate the trailer launch. Within hours of its release, the trailer garnered over 20 million views on YouTube, making waves among fans. Clocking in at 2 minutes and 48 seconds, the trailer is packed with thrilling sequences that have left audiences excited. Those who experienced the trailer on the big screen at the launch event were truly fortunate.

But why did the makers choose Patna for this extravagant launch? The reason was revealed by Resul Pookutty, the sound designer of Pushpa 2: The Rule. In an interview with Zoom, he shared, “The only reason for launching the trailer of Pushpa 2 in Patna city is that the people there represent the common man.”

It’s been three years since the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise hit the screens, and its sequel is now highly anticipated. The first installment of Pushpa struck a deep chord with audiences in Bihar. The film’s iconic moves, dialogues, and dance styles were widely imitated. The song Srivalli became a massive hit, even inspiring a Bhojpuri rendition by a local singer. After its television premiere, the movie saw its highest viewership in Bihar. The makers chose Patna for the trailer launch as a gesture of gratitude to the fans who embraced the film so wholeheartedly.

Pushpa: The Rule is set to release on December 5, with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film also features an electrifying item song by actress Srileela. Initially slated for an Independence Day release this year, the movie faced multiple delays before finalizing its December release date. Fans can’t wait to see Allu Arjun return as the iconic Pushpa in this action-packed sequel!