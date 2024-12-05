Pushpa 2: The Rule Memes Go Viral: Fans React to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Stellar Performances

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 5, 2024 03:43 PM2024-12-05T15:43:47+5:302024-12-05T15:45:37+5:30

Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna starrer film Pushpa's second installment Pushpa 2: The Rule got released on Thursday, December 5. ...

Pushpa 2: The Rule Memes Go Viral: Fans React to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Stellar Performances | Pushpa 2: The Rule Memes Go Viral: Fans React to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Stellar Performances

Pushpa 2: The Rule Memes Go Viral: Fans React to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Stellar Performances

Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna starrer film Pushpa's second installment Pushpa 2: The Rule got released on Thursday, December 5. Since morning, the film is getting a positive response from the audience, and whenever a film is released, memes related to the actor flood in. Similarly, many memes related to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Pushpa 3: The Rampage Release Date, Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Fans May Have to Wait Until 2028 or 2029; Know Why

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

Open in app
Tags :Pushpa 2Pushpa 2 The RuleAllu ArjunEntertainment News