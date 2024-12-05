Pushpa 2: The Rule Memes Go Viral: Fans React to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Stellar Performances
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 5, 2024 03:43 PM2024-12-05T15:43:47+5:302024-12-05T15:45:37+5:30
Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna starrer film Pushpa's second installment Pushpa 2: The Rule got released on Thursday, December 5. ...
Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna starrer film Pushpa's second installment Pushpa 2: The Rule got released on Thursday, December 5. Since morning, the film is getting a positive response from the audience, and whenever a film is released, memes related to the actor flood in. Similarly, many memes related to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have gone viral on social media.
#AlluArjun#Rashmika#PushpaTheRule#Sukumar#Pushpa2TheRule#Pushpa2Ticketspic.twitter.com/U0tNlmp21h— Memes Verse Telugu (@MemeVerseTelugu) December 5, 2024
Meme of the Day #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2 #AlluArjun #AssaluThaggedheLepic.twitter.com/45l9hSsgHX— JD Kanagaraj ᵀᴵᴳᴱᴿ ᴺᴬᵀᴵᴼᴺ (@JdKanagaraj) December 4, 2024
When the #Manager walks in, but you’re Gen Z and built differently.😉— Tecocraft Infusion Pvt Ltd (@Tecocraft) December 3, 2024
(Just like @alluarjun 🤍)#Pushpa2TheRule#ofiicelife#memes#GenZ#genzie#AlluArjun#Sukumar#meme#RashmikaMandanna#TrailerTuesdaypic.twitter.com/Lw9Dm8m24G
That's The Tweet 🔥💥— Nikkar Narayana ™ (@urstrulynikkar) December 4, 2024
CONGRATULATIONS BhAAi Fan's#Pushpa2pic.twitter.com/hgwbliJI3D
#Pushpa2TheRule Huge Day 1 Loading ..#Pushpa2pic.twitter.com/2Da9UfCLsZ— Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) December 5, 2024
Oka Kateramma Fight— Karthikkk_7 (@Karthikuuu7) December 4, 2024
Oka Red sea fight
Oka Gangamma Thalli Jathara
That's it,Defined what a cinema can pull-off its standards...🔥😩😭❤️🔥#Salaar ~ #Devara ~ #Pushpa2pic.twitter.com/yt0tBxYm8Y
Fan Ayipoya Bunny neku ❤#AlluArjun#Pushpa2#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th#Pushpa2TheRulepic.twitter.com/jqbQ2T1FwM— Addicted To Memes (@Addictedtomemez) December 5, 2024
Also Read: Pushpa 3: The Rampage Release Date, Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Fans May Have to Wait Until 2028 or 2029; Know Why
Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.Open in app