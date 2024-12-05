Pushpa 2: The Rule Memes Go Viral: Fans React to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Stellar Performances

Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna starrer film Pushpa's second installment Pushpa 2: The Rule got released on Thursday, December 5. Since morning, the film is getting a positive response from the audience, and whenever a film is released, memes related to the actor flood in. Similarly, many memes related to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have gone viral on social media.

Oka Kateramma Fight

Oka Red sea fight

Oka Gangamma Thalli Jathara



That's it,Defined what a cinema can pull-off its standards...🔥😩😭❤️‍🔥#Salaar ~ #Devara ~ #Pushpa2pic.twitter.com/yt0tBxYm8Y — Karthikkk_7 (@Karthikuuu7) December 4, 2024

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.