Pushpa 3: The Rampage Release Date, Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Fans May Have to Wait Until 2028 or 2029; Know Why

'Baahubali' and 'KGF' are two iconic Pan-India films that have garnered massive fan followings, with their popularity continuing to grow. The excitement around Sukumar's directorial series, Pushpa, is no less. The first sequel, Pushpa: The Rise, made a significant impact, and its follow-up, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was eagerly awaited by fans for three years. Upon its release, the film quickly crossed the 100-crore mark on its opening day, surprising the audience with an announcement that the third part, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, is already in the works.

However, the main question among fans is: after waiting for three years for Pushpa 2, how long will they have to wait for Pushpa 3? Sukumar, the mastermind behind the series, has hinted that the Pushpa franchise will continue for a long time, suggesting that there are many more stories to tell through the character of Pushpa Raj. While Pushpa 2 has set the stage for Pushpa 3, the third installment will take time to materialize.

Pushpa 2 concludes with a teaser for Pushpa 3, confirming that the third part is coming. The third film in the series will be titled Pushpa: The Rampage. Fans will have to wait longer for this sequel, as it is expected to take at least four more years for production to begin. Reports suggest that the shooting for Pushpa: The Rampage will likely start around 2028 or 2029, after Allu Arjun completes two other projects, including his collaboration with director Trivikram.

Exciting news for fans, Vijay Deverakonda, the star of Arjun Reddy, is rumored to have an important role in Pushpa 3. Sukumar’s new film with Ram Charan will also keep the director busy, further delaying the production timeline for Pushpa 3. In 2022, Vijay Deverakonda had tweeted that the Pushpa series would have three parts, confirming the continuation of the franchise.

Reports suggest that with new characters like Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar's ongoing projects, the Pushpa saga is far from finished.