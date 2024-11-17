Pushpa 2 Trailer Released: Allu Arjun Delivers a Powerful Performance As Red Sanders Smuggler in Sukumar's Sequel (Watch Video)

Allu Arjun will return to the big screen with the most anticipated movie of the year ‘Pushpa 2’ aka ‘Pushpa The Rule’. The cast of the film has reached Patna to launch the trailer of ‘Pushpa 2’ in a grand event. Thousands of people have gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and watch the trailer. Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika, the movie also stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. ‘Pushpa 2’ will release in theatres on December 5, 2024. The movie is directed by Sukumar.

The film follows the story of Pushpa, who goes from being a daily wage worker to a Red Sanders smuggler. The first film ended on a cliffhanger, setting things up for the sequel. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. The first film was a massive success and it remains to be seen if the sequel will live up to it.

Pushpa: The Rise remains one of the biggest South Indian hits in the state. Everything about Pushpa's lifestyle, his gestures, body language became a rage in the north, especially in Bihar. The music of the film, especially the Srivalli song, was so popular, that in 2022, a Bhojpuri version was created by a singer which went viral on social media. The film was also a big hit on satellite television in Bihar.