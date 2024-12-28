PV Sindhu shares dreamy video from her wedding

New Delhi [India], December 28 : Star shuttler PV Sindhu recently embarked on a new chapter of her life by tying the knot with Hyderabad businessmen Venkata Datta Sai.

On Saturday, Sindhu took to Instagram and shared a dreamy video from her wedding ceremony, which was held in Udaipur.

The video shows Sindhu and Venkata sealing their relationship with love. Sindhu looked mesmerising in a bridal lehenga. The adorable moments were captured by The Wedding Filmer.

From fireworks to embracing cultural rituals, Sindhu and Venkata's wedding festivities turned out to be a beautiful affair.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEHnKPjTFLq/?hl=en

Sharing the video, Sindhu simply dropped an infinity symbol and thanked her team for making her wedding ceremony the most memorable day of her life.

Sindhu and Venkata's wedding video garnered loads of likes and comments from netizens.

Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote, "How beautiful."

"So so adorable," another one commented.

The three days of festivities, which took place the past weekend, included a sangeet, a haldi, a pellikuthuru, a Bridgerton-inspired mehendi, a varmala, and a wedding ceremony.

For her wedding ceremony, Sindhu opted for a tissue sari by Manish Malhotra, styled with a multi-tiered heirloom necklace. Her husband wore a traditional ivory sherwani from the same designer.

Recently, Sindhu ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow.

In the title clash lasting for 47 minutes, Sindhu defeated Luo Yu 21-14, 21-16 in two straight games.This was Sindhu's first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open title in July 2022, which was a BWF Super 500 tournament, as compared to Syed Modi India International, which is a BWF Super 300 tournament. In 2023 and this year, she had reached the finals of the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters but failed to win the title.

In her illustrious career, Sindhu has amassed five medals at the BWF World Championships, joining China's Zhang Ning as one of only two women to achieve this feat. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she became the first Indian badminton player to reach the Olympic final, earning a silver medal after a hard-fought match against Spain's Carolina Marin. She continued to make history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Sindhu's achievements have cemented her status as a prominent figure in badminton, inspiring countless young athletes in India and around the world.

