Queen Latifah's show 'The Equalizer' cancelled after five seasons

Washington [US], May 3 : CBS has opted not to renew the crime drama series 'The Equalizer' starring Queen Latifah for a sixth season.

The decision comes after the network's 2025-26 schedule announcement, and the Season 5 finale will now serve as a series finale, as per Deadline.

'The Equalizer' has been a reliable performer on Sundays, but its ratings have eroded over time, placing it in the middle of the pack at CBS this season.

Despite the show's creative team crafting the Season 5 finale in a way that could potentially serve as a series finale, the network ultimately decided not to renew the show.

Producers of 'The Equalizer' had agreed to reduce the budget of the show to the levels CBS had asked for, with Queen Latifah believed to have made concessions herself.

However, this was not enough to secure a renewal.

The cancellation of 'The Equalizer' is part of a larger trend of cancellations at CBS, with several other shows also being cancelled this season.

The network's new scripted series for 2025-26 include 'Sheriff Country,' 'Boston Blue,' 'CIA,' and 'DMV,' with 'Einstein' being held for 2026-27.

'The Equalizer' is a reimagining of the classic 1980s series and stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.

The show has been praised for its portrayal of a strong female lead and its exploration of social justice issues.

