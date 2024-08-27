Queens of the Stone Age cancel all 2024 concerts, here is why

Washington [US], August 27 : American rock band Queens of the Stone Age, which was founded by vocalist and guitarist Josh Homme, has cancelled all the concerts, reported People.

The 'No One Knows' rockers announced the cancellation of all of their 2024 concerts due to Josh Homme receiving "essential medical care" on X.

"QOTSA regret to announce the cancellation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows. Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year," Queens of the Stone Age wrote.

Queens of the Stone Age announced on social media that they needed to cancel eight shows.

"Queens are gutted we aren't able to play for you," they captioned the post. "We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment."

In addition to the caption, Queens of the Stone Age shared a note that said, "QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery. Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue."

The "Mosquito Song" group also added that "ticket holders for festivals should "visit the specific festival website for updated information."

"Ticket holders for headline shows will be contacted directly from the point of purchase with further information," the note concluded.

Homme previously acknowledged in an interview that he was diagnosed with cancer a year ago, but did not say much more than that he had a successful surgery to remove it.

"I never say it can't get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn't advise it. But I do say it can get better," he told the outlet.

Homme added, "Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I'm extremely thankful that I'll get through this, and I'll look back at this as something that's f-ed up but will have made me better. I'm cool with that. There's a lot of stuff I want to do. And there's a lot of people I want to do that with." Queens of the Stone Age released their latest album, In Times New Roman... in July 2023, reported People.

