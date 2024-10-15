R Madhavan, Arpita Khan pay tributes to Baba Siddique

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has been widely condemned. Several celebrities from the Indian film industry took to social media and expressed their sadness.

Taking to Instagram, actor R. Madhavan shared a picture of Zeeshan Siddique from his late father's funeral and wrote, "This is so heartbreaking. Heart goes out to Zeeshan and family. May God give them strength to bear with this tragic event."

Salman Khan's sister Arpita and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma also mourned the demise of Baba Siddique.

"Heaven gained an angel today, while we lost an amazing soul. Baba Uncle, you will be missed by all the people who were blessed to know someone like you. Your memories and love will live on forever," Arpita posted on Instagram.

"Baba Bhai..The city will never be the same without you. There was nobody as loving and giving as you," Aayush posted.

Mahhi Vij, who was regular at Baba Siddique's Iftar party, mourned his demise. She shared photos of him with her daughter Tara and penned an emotional note, "We love you forever. Still can't believe someone who protected Al of us. Pampered us. Tara Kidhar hai. Arre mera bacha Tara. We wil never hear these words again. Tara is lucky to have got so much love from you."

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Siddique was killed after being shot at outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to death on Saturday night.

The last rites of Baba Siddique were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday.

