R. Madhavan's son registers a golden win at Danish Open swimming event

After bagging a silver medal, actor R. Madhavan's son Vedaant has now added a gold medal to his kitty in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open swimming event in Copenhagen.

Taking to Instagram, the proud father Madhavan shared the update with his fans and followers.

"Gold....(dancing and gold medal emojis). With all your blessings and God's greatest the winning street continues (red heart and folded hands emojis). Today it's a Gold IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team," he wrote.

Madhavan also shared a video from the felicitation ceremony, in which Vedaant is seen shaking hands with Alexander L Bjorn, who won the silver medal, and Frederik Lindholm, who won the bronze medal.

The 16-year-old Vedaant's glorious achievement has caught everyone's attention.

Congratulating the teenager, actor Sikander Kher commented, "superb !!! Jai Hind."

"Congratulations to Proud Father and to whole family," a netizen wrote.

Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

