Shaan to Mesmerize Audience at the 71st Miss World Finale

Shantanu Mukherjee, the musical maestro better known as Shaan, is set to grace the stage of the 71st Miss World final broadcast event, adding an alluring blend of glamour and melody to the grand affair. Shaan, one of India’s most beloved and versatile artists from the 90s, will join this year’s 120 participants for a memorable evening on March 9th, 7:30 PM (local time) in the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. In addition to performing on the stage, Shaan serves as the music partner for this year's Miss World edition, lending his musical genius to compose enchanting background scores for the participants' ramp walks at the events.

With a career spanning over three decades, Shaan has left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry. Renowned for his melodious voice, he has lent his talent to over 2000 songs across film and non-film projects in more than 23 languages. His collaborations with international icons like MLTR, Blue, and Samira Said have further solidified his global appeal. Besides his musical prowess, Shaan is a familiar face on Indian television, having mentored aspiring talents in popular singing competitions like The Voice India. His accolades include prestigious awards such as Filmfare, GIMA, and MTV Asia Awards.