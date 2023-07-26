Raajneeti director Prakash Jha's father dies In Patna at 95

Tejnath Jha, the father of prolific producer-director Prakash Jha, breathed his last in Patna. He was 95 years of age. According to reports, Tejnath was not keeping well for the last few days and passed away due to old age-related issues.Tejnath Jha, who was an administrative officer, was admitted to the hospital earlier this week, reports said. However, he is said to have breathed his last at his residence in Jai Prakash Nagar, Patna.

Known for movies such as Gangaajal, Apaharan, Satyagraha, Raajneeti, and Chakravyuh, Prakash is currently working on a web series titled Laal Batti. A socio-political drama, Laal Batti marks Nana Patekar's digital debut and also features Snajay Kapoor. Set in the 1990s, the series will see Nana in the role of a lawyer turned politician and Sanjay will play his close associate. Recently, Prakash’s short film Highway Nights arrived on an OTT platform. Starring Prakash himself