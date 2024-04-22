Raakhee Gulzar wore bangles during downtime to stay in the skin of 'Aamar Boss’ character

Mumbai, April 22 Veteran actress Raakhee Gulzar, who plays the lead in the Bengali film 'Aamar Boss', captivated everyone on set with her unwavering dedication to her craft.

One notable instance highlighting her commitment to her character was when the actress chose to wear the bangles of her character even during downtime, ensuring the character's trajectory remained intact on a subconscious level.

A source within the production shared with IANS: "Rakhee's dedication to her character went beyond the confines of shooting hours. She was often seen wearing the bangles her character adorned, not just during filming but also during downtime and at the hotel."

The source further added, "Her commitment to maintaining her character's essence was unwavering until the very end, as she returned the bangles on the day of the wrap-up, marking the conclusion of her journey with the film.

The film's motion poster was unveiled on Monday and it depicts the senior actress embracing Shiboprosad Mukherjee, who co-directed the film with Nandita Roy.

Speaking about the film's release, Shiboprosad Mukherjee said: "Nandita Roy and I have always released our films in the summer. Despite the Lok Sabha polls this year, we're maintaining that tradition. ‘Aamar Boss’ is set to release on June 21. It's one of our dream projects, and I hope people will shower us with blessings and love."

The director duo has consistently delivered blockbusters in summer like ‘Belaseshe’, ‘Praktan’, ‘Posto’, ‘Haami’, 'Konttho', and ‘Belashuru’.

Nandita also shared her experience working with Raakhee Gulzar, stating, "Working with Raakhee is a dream come true for me. Her grace, talent, and dedication to her craft have always inspired me. Collaborating with her on 'Aamar Boss' has been an enriching experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring this story to life with her."

‘Aamar Boss’ delves into the dynamics of relationships at home and in the workplace with sensitivity and insight.

The film is slated for release on June 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor