'RaanBaazaar' Trailer: Tejaswini Pandit and Prajakta Mali starrer packs a punch!

Abhijit Panse's upcoming Marathi web series web series 'RaanBaazaar' is one of the most anticipated shows. Recently, the makers took to social media handles to release a much-awaited trailer of RaanBaazaar'. Tejaswini took to her Instagram handle to release a trailer and captioned it "असंच काहीसं घडलं होतं... कदाचित ?!‘रानबाजार’ 'प्लॅनेट मराठी ओेटीटी'वर २० मे २०२२ दुपारी १ वाजल्यापासून! #RaanBaazaar #रानबाजार #Trailer "Ushering a new wave of political thrillers, director Abhijit Panse of ‘Thackeray’ and ‘Rege’ has, once again, donned the director’s hat. Following the dangerous game of power and passion, the web-series will revolve where the dark realities and politics intersect.

Raanbaazaar will reportedly have big names from the Marathi entertainment industry including Tejaswini Pandit and Prajakta Mali among others. An elated Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder and Head - Planet Marathi, said, “There is a lot of collective effort that has gone in making this spectacular thriller. We want to run along global standards for edge of the seat dramas, hence we are proud to present the fruit of our labour ‘Raanbaazaar’ to the world.”Presented by Planet Marathi, Akshay Bardapurkar and produced by Ravana Future Productions, Abhijit Panse and Anita Palande, Raanbaazaar will be released on Planet Marathi OTT, a Vistas Media Capital company and will launch weekly episodes starting May 20th, 2022.

