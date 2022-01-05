Raashii Khanna commences shooting for 'Yodha'

Mumbai, Jan 5 Actress Raashii Khanna, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with 'Yodha', has started shooting for the film and has expressed gratitude to the team on her first day.

She will be seen starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming action entertainer.

Sharing a picture of the welcome note from Dharma Production, Raashii said: "Thank you for such a warm welcome @dharmamovies You have my heart #day1 #Yodha".

Apart from 'Yodha', Raashii also has an interesting string of projects to her credit.

The actress will be seen with Ajay Devgn in Rajesh Mapuskar's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' as well as teaming with the stellar team of Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor for Raj and DK's next action thriller show.

