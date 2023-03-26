Raashii Khanna desires to do an 'Aashiqui' kind of film with Kartik Aaryan
By IANS | Published: March 26, 2023 03:42 PM 2023-03-26T15:42:05+5:30 2023-03-26T16:00:18+5:30
Mumbai, March 26 Actress Raashii Khanna has expressed her desire to work with actor Kartik Aaryan in a love story just like 'Aashiqui'.
Recently during an interview, while talking about Kartik, Raashii said, "I think with him, I would like to do an intense love story, not a comedy fun genre kind of film but like an intense film like Aashiqui."
"That film I think will be very nice because I love romantic films and I had done a film and that was the film that was immensely loved by the audience so they love me in a love story. So if I have to do with Kartik, probably a film like that."
On the work front, Kartik has an exciting line-up of films with Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan's untitled next among others.
